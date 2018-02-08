KSAT Weather: Increasing clouds Thursday, cold front for weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Those who enjoy gloomy weather have hit the jackpot lately, but many are ready for some consistent sunshine. The next few days will hold something for everyone.

Thursday: Increasing clouds

The cold air from Wednesday will linger into the morning on Thursday, with a temperature near the freezing mark at sunrise.

The temperature will plummet thanks to a quick break in the clouds Thursday morning. Nonetheless, a day of sunshine seems too good to be true. The clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon Thursday, with mainly overcast skies as we round out the day.

Temperatures will be a tad warmer than they were on Wednesday due to the extra sun early in the day. We’re forecasting a high around 60 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday: More clouds

Clouds will linger Friday with a chance for some sprinkles as well. The high temperature will inch up a little further on Friday afternoon — into the low 60s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks like the best “outdoor” day over the next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

By Sunday, a cold front arrives, which will bring in some changes to our weather as we begin next week.

