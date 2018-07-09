KSAT Weather: More scattered rain projected for Monday

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage says a line of showers and heavy downpours from San Antonio to the Hill Country is sliding north. We'll have more scattered rain today.

Osterhage says there may be a shower tomorrow, but rain chances will end. It's going to heat up the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service says more predawn showers are moving north across the Balcones Escarpment. Up to 1 inch of rain possible in the stronger cells.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.