KSAT Weather: Muggy air returns, chance of rain in the forecast

SAN ANTONIO - Lots of clouds will clutter the forecast for the upcoming week with rain chances rising as we hit the latter half of the week.

Monday’s forecast

The floodgates of humidity open up on Monday and they’re not closing anytime soon. Muggy air, cloudy skies and the chance of some sprinkles will be around all day.

As a result, temperatures won’t be getting very warm, with our high only reaching the mid-70s.

A steady breeze will be blowing throughout the day from the southeast.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies will persist Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out. This will allow temperatures to climb into the 80s.

The chance for a few sprinkles will still exist, and by Wednesday, there will be a very slight chance for rain. The greatest chance will be northwest of San Antonio.

Humidity will only be increasing with summer-like dewpoints in place by the latter half of the week.

End of the week

An upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains for the last half of the week. A lot of uncertainty still exists, but it does look like some decent rain chances will be in store for South Texas as this storm system approaches.

