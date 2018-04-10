KSAT Weather: Seasonable and sunny through Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Warm on Friday, cold on Saturday, warm on Sunday, cold on Monday—the bipolar weather continues as we head into Tuesday. But, we’re trending toward a more consistent weather pattern for the latter half of the week.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

After a cold and gray Monday, Tuesday’s weather will put a “spring” back in your step.

The sun will shine all day on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Humidity levels will stay low as well.

This is the perfect day to get out and enjoy spring.

Wednesday: More sun = even warmer

The thermometer will soar even higher on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. Sunshine will also be abundant, so you’ll need your shades.

Humidity will slowly increase late Wednesday, which will trigger some changes for the rest of the week.

Thursday through Friday

The increasing humidity will lead to more popcorn cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Sunshine should still squeeze through the breaks in the clouds, however.

Temperatures will keep on rising. By Friday, we could be nearing 90 degrees.

While the details are still very fuzzy, a storm system will approach Texas on Friday, leading to enhanced rain chances for Friday and Saturday. Current indications suggest that the main threat will be east of San Antonio, but this threat will require a watchful eye over the coming days.

