KSAT Weather: Warm Thursday; cold front to sweep through late in the day

SAN ANTONIO - While Thursday will be a mild day in comparison to most of January 2018, Friday and Saturday will be cool and gray.

Mild Thursday



Thursday morning starts off foggy again, but this should give way to some sunshine by late morning. The sun will stick around through the afternoon, as well.



Temperatures will be near 50 degrees around sunrise.



A difference for Thursday is our wind direction. The wind will be blowing from the southwest, which typically aids in bumping our temperatures up a few extra degrees. This, combined with the sun, will let temperatures soar to the mid-70s by afternoon.



The cold front will blow through near sunset, which will allow the wind to pick up and change direction — switching to the north.



Start of weekend



Clouds will move in on Friday, and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day as we finish up the week.



Saturday isn’t looking any sunnier. Clouds and drizzle will make for a murky day, but temperatures will make it into the 60s.

