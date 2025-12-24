Skip to main content
Business

Correction: Philanthropy-SNAP-Gap story

James Pollard

Associated Press

In a story published Dec. 24, 2025, about a cash relief program that helped families when SNAP payments were paused, The Associated Press, relying on information from GiveDirectly, incorrectly reported that the more than 246,000 beneficiaries reached marked the cash assistance group’s largest disaster response outside the COVID-19 pandemic. The more than 246,000 beneficiaries marked its largest disaster response ever, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

