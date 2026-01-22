Asian shares rise, tracking Wall Street gains as Trump backs down on Greenland

Currency traders celebrate as they work in the office with a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center top, of over 5,000 points at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

HONG KONG – Asian shares mostly advanced on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after U.S. President Donald Trump walked back from imposing tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland and ruled out using military force to take control of the territory.

The future for the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually flat on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.7% to 53,688.89, with technology stocks leading gains. SoftBank Group jumped 11.6% and equipment maker Disco Corp. soared 17.1%. Advantest, which makes testing equipment for computer chips, surged 5%.

South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.9% higher at 4,952.44 after crossing the 5,000 mark for the first time, as traders cheered. Technology-related stocks drove the rally. Shares of chipmaker SK Hynix picked up 2%, while Samsung Electronics rose 1.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged less than 0.1% higher to 26,600.68. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 4,122.58.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 0.8% to 8,848.70.

Taiwan’s Taiex rose 1.6%, while India’s Sensex added 0.2%.

U.S. markets logged t heir biggest losses since October on Tuesday as investors reacted to Trump’s threat over the weekend to slap tariffs of 10% on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland for opposing U.S. control of Greenland, sparking concerns over worsening relationships between the U.S. and its European allies.

But Trump, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, backed down on Wednesday and said he would not use force to acquire Greenland. The U.S. president also said in a post on his social media site that he had agreed with the head of NATO on a “framework of a future deal” on Greenland and on Arctic security.

The easing tensions drove Wall Street optimism. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to 6,875. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2% to 49,077.23, while the Nasdaq composite also rose 1.2%, to 23,224.82.

Halliburton, the oil field services company, jumped 4.1% following stronger-than-expected profits for the latest quarter. United Airlines rose 2.2% also after better-than-expected quarterly profits. Netflix fell 2.2% even as it reported a stronger profit than expected, as investors focused on factors including a slowing growth of subscribers.

The price of gold fell 0.2% to $4,828.70 per ounce, reflecting investors’ reduced worries, after passing the $4,800 mark ahead of Trump’s reversal of stance on Greenland as many flocked to safe-haven assets.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields also eased following lessened fear among investors as well as a calming of Japan’s bond market turmoil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.25% from 4.30% late Tuesday.

Japan’s long-term bond yields surged to records earlier this week after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decision to call a snap election in February. That sparked concerns over her pledges to cut taxes and increase spending, which could hinder efforts to rein in government debt.

The U.S. dollar rose to 158.75 Japanese yen from 158.27 yen, prompting analysts to speculate that authorities might intervene if the yen falls any further.

The euro rose to $1.1692 from $1.1687.

U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 16 cents to $60.46 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 24 cents to $65.00 per barrel.