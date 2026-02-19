Asian shares advance, tracking a Wall St rally led by Nvidia

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after a rally on Wall Street that was led by computer chip giant Nvidia.

U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices rose as media reports said the likelihood was rising of conflict with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been weighing whether to take military action against Iran as his administration surges military resources to the region while holding indirect talks with Tehran over its nuclear program. That is raising concerns that any attack could spiral into a larger conflict in the Middle East.

Markets in Greater China were closed for Lunar New Year holidays, while some others in the region reopened for trading.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.6% to 57,467.83, while in South Korea, the Kospi jumped 3.1% to 5,677.25 as markets reopened following holidays earlier in the week. Samsung Electronics, the market's biggest heavyweight, gained 4.9%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 9,086.20.

Southeast Asian markets surged, with Thailand's SET up 1.7%. India's Sensex shed early gains to fall 0.8%.

During European trading Wednesday, London’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.2% after the latest update on U.K. inflation bolstered expectations that the Bank of England may soon cut interest rates.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.8%.

Nvidia helped lift the market and climbed 1.6% after Meta Platforms announced a long-term partnership where it will use millions of chips and other equipment from Nvidia for its artificial-intelligence data centers.

“No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. Because his company is the most valuable on Wall Street, Nvidia’s stock was the single most powerful force pulling the S&P 500 higher.

That performance demonstrated the upside of AI development for the U.S. stock market. But investors have also focused on the potential downsides recently, which has led to sharp swings in share prices.

Meta’s stock fell as much as 1.7% before recovering and rising 0.6%.

Another worry is that if AI succeeds in creating tools to do complicated tasks more cheaply, it may undercut companies in industries as far flung as software, legal services and trucking logistics. Investors have suddenly and aggressively sold stocks of companies seen as under threat in what analysts have likened to a “shoot first-ask questions later” mentality.

Several profit reports from companies helped to lift stocks Wednesday. They continued what’s been a strong reporting season for the big U.S. companies in the S&P 500.

Outside of earnings reports, Moderna jumped 6.1% after saying regulators at the Food and Drug Administration will review its flu vaccine candidate after earlier refusing to consider it.

Reports on the economy were better than expected, with one saying industrial production improved last month. Another said orders for computers, fabricated metal products and other long-lasting manufactured goods rose more in December than economists had forecast, when not including airplanes and other transportation equipment. A third report said homebuilders broke ground on more new homes in December than anticipated.

Such strong data could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady.

The Fed has put its cuts to interest rates on hold, but many on Wall Street expect it to resume later this year. The widespread forecast is that will come during the summer, after a new chair is scheduled to step in atop the Fed.

Minutes released Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting showed many officials want to see inflation fall further before they would support additional interest rate cuts this year.

Lower rates can give a boost to the economy and prices for investments, but that comes at the cost of potentially worsening inflation.

In other dealings early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 20 cents to $6525 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 15 cents at $70.50.

The dollar bought 155.09 Japanese yen, up from 154.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1796 from $1.1782.

The price of gold gained 0.5% while that for silver was up 1.5%.

The price of bitcoin fell 1.4% to about $67,000.