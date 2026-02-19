U.S. trade deficit slipped to $901 billion last year amid Trump tariffs FILE - Cargo containers line a ship at the Port of Oakland on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit slipped modestly in 2025, a year in which President Donald Trump upended global commerce by slapping double digit tariffs on imports from most countries.
The gap the between the goods and services the U.S. sells other countries and what it buys from them narrowed to just over $901 billion from $904 billion in 2024, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Exports rose 6% last year, and imports rose nearly 5%.
The trade gap surged from January-March as U.S. companies tried to import foreign goods ahead of Trump’s taxes, then narrowed most of the rest of the year.
Trump’s
tariffs are a tax paid by U.S. importers and often passed along to their customers as higher prices. But they haven’t had as much impact on inflation as economists originally expected. Trump argues that the tariffs will protect U.S. industries, bringing manufacturing back to America and raise money for the U.S. Treasury.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries ▶ 0:58 ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push ▶ 1:07 VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act ▶ 2:54 Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby ▶ 1:17 Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health ▶ 1:38 San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives ▶ 1:58 Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school ▶ 0:50 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday ▶ 0:34 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions Previous photo Next photo