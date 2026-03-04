Skip to main content
Haze icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in blockbuster Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
Results for key races to watch in March 2026 primary election
Election results: Texas’ 23rd Congressional District race in March 2026 primary
Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries
Election results: Texas governor’s race in March 2026 primary
‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash

Business

Russia blames Ukrainian sea drones after tanker explodes and sinks in the Mediterranean

Samy Magdy

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Sea Baby drones ride on the water during a demonstration by Ukraine's Security Service in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - Sea Baby drones ride on the water during a demonstration by Ukraine's Security Service in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

CAIRO – A Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas exploded and erupted in flames before sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, authorities in the North African country said Wednesday. Russia asserted that an attack by Ukrainian sea drones was to blame.

The Libyan Maritime Authority reported “sudden explosions, followed by a massive fire” on the Arctic Metagaz on Tuesday, when it was about 240 kilometers (150 miles) off the city of Sirte.

Recommended Videos

The tanker, carrying 61,000 tons of LNG, “completely sank” between Libya and Malta, a statement said. All 30 crew members were rescued and put on another vessel heading to the Libyan city of Benghazi, it said.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said the vessel was hit by Ukrainian sea drones launched from the Libyan coast. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening called what happened to the tanker “a terrorist attack” that “exacerbates the situation on global energy markets, including gas markets.”

Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the accusation.

Previous Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships have reportedly come from the Libyan coast, though Kyiv officials haven’t publicly confirmed those reports.

In the past, Ukraine’s military has said it used sea drones to sink Russian vessels in the Black Sea as part of efforts to combat Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began just over four years ago.

Last October, Ukraine’s state security service unveiled an upgraded sea drone, called the Sea Baby, which it said had a range of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) and could carry a warhead up to 2,000 kilograms (about 4,400 pounds).

The tanker that sank was under Western sanctions, suspected to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet of energy tankers trying to bypass sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The Metagaz had sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk on the Barents Sea and was bound for Port Said in Egypt, on the Mediterranean, the Libyan Maritime Authority said. Its last reported position was in the western Mediterranean off the coast of Malta, according to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking platform.

Egypt denied any links to the vessel and said the tanker was not en route to any Egyptian port, according to a statement by its petroleum ministry Wednesday evening.

___

AP writer Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report from Tallinn, Estonia.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...