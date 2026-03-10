Skip to main content
Business

FAA briefly grounds all JetBlue flights after request from airline

Associated Press

FILE -A JetBlue passenger jet, front, taxis at Palm Beach International Airport, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday morning due to a request from the airline, the agency said in a notice posted to its website.

It was not immediately clear why JetBlue requested the ground stop, which was lifted about 40 minutes after it was imposed.

The airline and the FAA didn’t immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press requesting more information.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

