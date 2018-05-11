New H-E-B distribution center to bring 300 jobs to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B plans to build a new hub for distribution, manufacturing and food processing on the city's East Side.

The project center is expected to create at least 300 jobs over five years, according to a City Council agenda memo. It's also expected to create $8 million in property tax revenue over the next 10 years.

More News Headlines

According to the memo, the project site is 871 acres and will be located on the corner of East Houston Street and South Foster Road.

City council is set to vote next Thursday on whether to waive up to $1 million in development fees and up to $500,000 in San Antonio Water System water and sewer impact fees.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.