At KSAT San Antonio, our commitment lies in crafting and delivering news that truly connects with our communities across platforms. With this mission at our core, we are on the lookout for a Reporter who brings energy and passion to San Antonio The ideal candidate is someone who thrives on engaging with and enriching our community across all platforms, broadcast, streaming, digital and social media. Breaking away from the traditional constraints of television news, we are searching for an individual ready to collect news for our broadcasts and digital platforms. If you are a reporter with the skills to light up the screen, captivate an audience, and bring the news to life with storytelling that goes beyond just traditional styles, we invite you to join our forward-thinking team.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As a Reporter for Graham Media Group, you’ll need keen news judgment to identify stories in our communities with real audience impact. With a focus on innovative storytelling, you will shoot and edit your stories to add value to all of our station’s linear and digital platforms. An understanding of the kind of content audiences seek out is paramount. Passion and creativity are also vital for this role and our newsroom. The ideal candidate is passionate about connecting with the community and using transparency and authenticity to build trust and rapport with viewers. This position offers exciting opportunities for growth within an organization committed to reinventing how news is delivered.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Engage viewers with compelling storytelling across all platforms, prioritizing clarity, engagement, and innovation.

Generate unique story ideas daily that you pitch, demonstrating a keen understanding of the community’s pulse and what resonates with viewers.

Develop, write, shoot and editor your own stories form broadcast, digital and social in a creative way that stands out in the market.

Showcase exceptional reporting skills, responding promptly to breaking news with accuracy and poise.

Use storytelling techniques that reach viewers on traditional and non-traditional platforms, and go beyond a traditional package structure

You aim to act as a “guide” in stories, demonstrating a solid connection to the community through active and engaging reporting.

Employ a transparent reporting process, weaving behind-the-scenes content, when possible, into storytelling to enhance viewer understanding and trust.

Participate in editorial meetings with potential lead stories, ready to develop them from conception to on-air presentation.

Collaborate with news management, producers, and other team members to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive news coverage strategy.

Maintain a robust network of contacts, leveraging these relationships to break exclusive news and provide depth to your reporting.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 2 years of experience in a TV news setting, where you’ve honed your storytelling, live reporting, and news-gathering skills.

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field is preferred.

A clear, energetic, and engaging presence on camera that connects with viewers.

Sharp interviewing skills and can jump in to shoot and edit videos when needed.

Proficient with the latest computer software, newsroom systems, smartphone tech, and social media platforms.

Ability to effectively work with tight deadlines.

A valid driver’s license and a driving record considered acceptable by the company.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Experience in various reporting formats, including experimental video strategies and non-traditional storytelling techniques.

A history of original enterprise reporting that demonstrates an impact on the community.

Familiarity with multimedia storytelling, including using graphics and data to enhance stories.

Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to News Director Jace Larson at jlarson@ksat.com.

Location: 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.