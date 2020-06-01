Hot job skills: Managers in demand in San Antonio

Hiring for managers in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 84 new jobs over the past week, and 374 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local manager also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 105 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Jack in the Box, AA Pollo Inc and APR.

Jobs posted by Jack in the Box in the past month in the area also included team leaders and cashiers, while AA Pollo Inc was hiring cooks, cashiers and shift leaders.

