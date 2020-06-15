San Antonio industry spotlight: Health care hiring going strong

San Antonio's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 252 new jobs over the past week and 922 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 201 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio and The Center for Health Care Services.

Jobs posted by Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in the past month in San Antonio included registered nurses, speech language pathologists and physical therapists, while HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio was hiring medical assistants, technicians and physicians, and The Center for Health Care Services sought registered nurses, technicians and certified nursing assistants.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.