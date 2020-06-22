Industry spotlight: Insurance companies hiring big in San Antonio

San Antonio's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 160 new jobs over the past week and 584 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 162 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in insurance include Mile High Adjusters Houston Inc, Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) and First Continental Mortgage, Ltd. According to a recent job opening posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS), "CFS is a leading, employee-owned staffing firm."

Jobs posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) in the past month in San Antonio included managers, accountants and controllers.

