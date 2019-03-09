Courageous 9-year-old shaves head to support childhood cancer research, inspires many to do the same

SAN ANTONIO - Methodist Children's Hospital on Friday held a kick-off event for the annual 'Shaving Lives' event. Physicians, nurses and families of cancer patients got their heads shaved to show their support.

Lillie Lew, 9, who doesn't have cancer, also got her head shaved.

"I know that people go through this a lot and I just wanted to be a part of it," Lillie said.

Childhood cancer research is an area that gets some of the least funding, according to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on raising money to help find cures for children with cancer.

Shaving Lives 2019, which is organized by St. Baldrick's, will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in New Braunfels at Krause's Cafe and Biergarten. You can show up to see more people shave their heads or you can donate directly to the cause by clicking here.

