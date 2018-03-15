Carpet cleaning machines tested

SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for spring cleaning, Consumer Reports tested popular carpet cleaning machines.

“We use a Georgia red clay so that we can see how well these machines are removing embedded dirt from the carpet itself,” said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports' home editor.

Testers prepped the samples with a measured amount of the red clay soil and wet it with water. The samples were left to dry overnight.

Then the machines were put to work, and testers found some big differences. Testers also factored in how well each machine dried the carpet samples, because a wet carpet can lead to mildew or mold growth.

While the most expensive carpet cleaner — the Bissell Big Green Machine delivered, $470 — excellent cleaning performance, its drying, convenience and noise levels pushed it lower in the ratings. In the end, the Consumer Reports' recommendation went to the Bissel Pro-Heat 2X Lift Off Pet Carpet Cleaner, $260.

