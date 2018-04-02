Stripes convenience stores to sell 2 new Selena commemorative cups

SAN ANTONIO - Stripes convenience stores have announced that they are releasing two new limited edition and limited release Selena commemorative collectible cups that will be sold in Stripes stores in both Texas and Louisiana on Saturday, April 7.

The press release said that customers and Selena fans may line up at Stripes stores for their chance to purchase a cup at 8 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the 9 a.m. release time.

The cups will be priced at $2.99 and will be available while supplies last. Portions of the cup sales will benefit the Selena Foundation.

Company officials worked with Selena's sister, Suzettte Quintanilla to create the two designs for the 2018 commemorative cups.

“I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena’s image. One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it’s also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event,” Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions said.

The black and white cup with a black lid has a close-up of Selena’s face with her logo in red and her signature white rose. The water-color cup with a purple lid is a commissioned art piece designed by New York artist San Sigü Enza and was created especially for the 2018 Fiesta de la Flor event.

The 2018 Selena Commemorative Collectible Cups are a limited-edition, limited-supply item and Stripes officials are expecting the cups to sell out quickly. Customers are encouraged to review the Selena Cups FAQS regarding the release and sale of the cups, the FAQS can be found here www.stripesstores.com/SelenaCupsFAQs.

