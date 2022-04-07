KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win Disney on Ice tickets

The Disney on Ice Sweepstakes is free and exclusively for members of KSAT Insider.

KSAT 12 is giving out a five-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice at the Alamodome to several lucky KSAT Insiders. See below for the sweepstakes entry form!

Disney on Ice — happening April 28 - May 1 — will feature ice skating and beloved Disney stories. Attendees will be able to see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and more at the event.

This sweepstakes is free to enter and is exclusively for members of KSAT Insider. Visit the Disney on Ice website for additional event information.

KSAT Insider Sweepstakes Entry Form

The entry period runs from 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 with winners randomly selected on Friday, April 22.

Four (4) winners will receive a five-pack (5) of tickets to Disney on Ice at the Alamodome with an approximate total retail value of $150.

Ad

Only one entry per person is allowed, and official sweepstake rules can be viewed here.

Having trouble submitting an entry? Email insiders@ksat.com.