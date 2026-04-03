Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps
Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump's deadline approaches
3-year-old immigrant suffered alleged sexual abuse during months in federal custody, family says
Man fires weapon while being detained by BCSO in domestic violence call, sheriff says
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with capital murder of 19-year-old man
San Antonio Book Festival to return with over 100 authors on Saturday
‘Door Kick Challenge’ causing damage, concern in Seguin neighborhood
Proposed 2027 federal budget includes $30 million for new veterans medical center in San Antonio

Sponsored

KSAT Medal giveaway with GMSA!

Fiesta medal fun is heading to Next Level - Olmos Park

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

KSAT Medal Giveaway Next Level Olmos Park 4/9/26 ((Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Next Level Urgent Care - Olmos Park are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT medal giveaway at Next Level on Thursday, April 9th. We’ll be set up outside at Next Level, 223 E. Hildebrand, so look for the Next Level Urgent Care storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: Next Level Urgent Care - Olmos Park
  • 📅 Date: April 9th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 8:00 a.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 9:00 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the GMSA team at Next Level Urgent Care - Olmos Park for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...