SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans, it’s time to celebrate a tradition the best way we know how: with pride, with spirit, and with a fresh new “Honk the Horne” T-shirt!
Join KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne this Wednesday, June 10th, for a fun, fast giveaway sponsored by Circle K.
- 📍 Location: Circle K, 5345 Roosevelt Ave
- 📅 Date: June 10
- ⏱️ Line starts: 8:00 a.m.
- 👕 T-shirt giveaway starts: 9:30 a.m.
- 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 150 people in line, ages 18+
Giveaway details (read this part!)
- First 150 KSAT viewers/Spurs fans in line get a shirt
- Limit one (1) T-shirt per person, while supplies last
- Recipients must be 18 years of age or older
- Sizes are subject to availability and not guaranteed; recipients will receive the size available at the time of distribution
- No exchanges
Bring your Spurs energy, be ready to “Honk the Horne,” and let’s show up strong for our silver and black as the playoffs continue.
GO SPURS GO — and don’t forget to watch Larry, Mary and Ashley for the latest in Spurs news!
You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.