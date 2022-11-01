Thomas J Henry’s Holiday Cash Giveaway Official Contest Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Thomas J Henry Law, PLLC (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

· Eligibility. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station local viewing area and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

· How To Enter. Contest entry begins at 5:00am CT on October 31, 2022. Deadline to enter is December 12th at 5:00pm CT. To enter, visit www.tjhcash.com/SanAntonio and enter your information to be eligible for a chance to win. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. Limit one entry per person and per email address during the contest period. Eligible non-winning entries roll over to subsequent weekly drawing periods during the Contest. Weekly winners are also eligible for a chance to win the Grand Prize. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsor will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Any entries found to be lewd, bias, sexual, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the entrant to be disqualified and triggering further action as the Sponsor deems necessary. The Sponsor will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

· Selection of Winners. FIVE potential winner(s) will be randomly selected weekly by Sponsor from all eligible entries weekly beginning November 7, 2022, through the final week of the Contest. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on December 16, 2022. Contest winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited, and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Station and Sponsor.

· Prize. Weekly Winners (30): Five (5) weekly winners will be selected during each of the six (6) contest week and each Weekly Winner shall receive $500 each in American Express Gift Card (s). One (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected to win $10,000 in American Express Gift Cards. Limit one (1) Weekly Winner prize and one (1) Grand Prize per person and per email address. The total of all prizes equals $25,000. Unless otherwise stated, the Sponsor has arranged that all prizes be picked up Monday through Friday 9:00am to 12:00pm or 2:00pm to 5:00pm at The PM Group, 7550 I-10 STE 510, San Antonio, TX 78229. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize. Winner will receive 1099 form from the Thomas J. Henry Holiday Cash Giveaway fulfillment agency (The PM Group) by January 31, 2023.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize and releases the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Sponsor is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the entry website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Sponsor with respect to the contest are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station and Sponsor reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station and/or Sponsor, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled, or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) for Station and Sponsor to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on www.tjhcash.com/SanAntonio, you are deemed to agree to www.tjhcash.com/SanAntonio’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station at 1408 North Saint Mary’s Street , Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at www.ksat.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

· Sponsor: Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC. 5711 University Heights Blvd #101, San Antonio, TX 78249.

11.1.22 revised