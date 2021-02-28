Learn how to draw comic-style characters with this $19 bundle

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If creating characters or starting a comic book has always been a dream of yours, you’re in luck. You may find yourself with more time on your hands than usual lately. If you would like to achieve that dream, then there’s no better time than now to start. The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle is your first step into creating your world of comic characters, and for only $19.99, it can be yours.

In this course, led by Robert Marzullo, an artist and Comic and Art Course instructor, you will learn how to improve figure drawings by breaking down body parts into simple shapes. You’ll master creating dynamic figures quicker and more efficiently. Once you finish this course, your confidence will grow, and you’ll be one step closer to drawing perfect figures. You’ll also grasp how to draw comic book superheroes from start to finish. Essential elements such as suit design, dynamic poses, rendering, and more will be touched on in this thorough course.

Drawing heads/faces is another vital step to improve your skills. This course teaches you how to draw head and face shapes at any angle, and encourages you to do it in your style. If you’re interested in Manga, the last lesson gives you tips and techniques to create various fantasy art elements and complete character designs from start to finish.

Other drawing courses can cost an average of $60-$80 per hour. The Learn to Draw Comic Characters Bundle is an inexpensive, yet effective way to learn new skills and improve old ones. It’s currently on sale for 97% off, at $19.99, so do not miss your chance to snag this incredible offer.

Prices subject to change.