Say good-bye to contracts and hidden fees with this prepaid plan from Boost Mobile

There’s nothing worse than taking an important call on your mobile phone and the call cutting in and out or the service dropping completely.

Having good quality cell phone service with good connections and unlimited data is essential these days because most of us work, stay connected with friends and family, and shop from our phones.

If you’ve been thinking of switching to a more reliable cell service provider with no contracts to keep you tied down, check out the Boost Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Talk & Text, 2GB LTE Data + Free SIM, now on sale for only $50.

The six-month subscription provided with this prepaid offer gives you everything you need including unlimited talk and text, high-speed internet and data, and mobile hot spot. Boost Mobile’s vast network also spans 99% of the country.

Another great perk with the Boost service is that there are no hidden fees. You pay everything upfront and that’s what you get. There are no contracts, no credit checks, no bills, no overage fees, and zero roaming charges. All taxes and fees are included in the purchases price and after your six-month subscription is up, you can stay with your current plan or switch to a plan that fits your needs better.

This Boost subscription comes in a three-in-one kit with SIM card adapters and is delivered free to your mailing address. This service works on most GSM-compatible phones (check compatibility here) and you can keep your current cell number or get a new one.

If you’re ready to sign up for the network that was rated the Fastest Network by Opensignal Awards, The Boost Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Talk & Text, 2GB LTE Data + Free SIM, is on sale right now for just $50. That’s a savings of 52% off the regular price of $104. Don’t miss out!

This deal is only available online and only available for new customers

Prices subject to change.