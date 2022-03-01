Dive into the field of project management with this $35 online course bundle

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

No matter where you are in your career, adding new skills to your toolkit can help you navigate your current position and advance in the future. Project management is both a field of its own and a useful set of tools that can be applied in just about any industry. Build project management and organizational skills from well-known programs like Six Sigma with The 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle.

This bundle includes 10 courses with over 1,000 lessons and 49 hours of content. Start exploring these expert-taught courses to learn the real-world applications of prominent project management strategies.

The Project Management in One Hour course is a great place to start with the basics of the field covered in just an hour. From there, you can study topics like process mapping and value stream mapping and strengthen your skills in project management and time management. Specialized courses will help you prepare for Project Management Professional and PMI Agile Certified Practitioner certification exams.

Three courses in this bundle will immerse you in the Six Sigma Project Structure. Six sigma is a widely respected framework to improve the quality and efficiency of business practices. Start with the introductory White Belt course before moving up to green and black belt courses.

The courses in this bundle have received averages of 4 out of 5 stars and above. Reviewers have noted how clear and straightforward the instructors are, presenting information in ways that make sense and are easy to retain.

Growing your project management knowledge base is a great way to add skills and certifications to your resume and to gain applicable skills for your current work. Learn valuable project management skills on your own schedule on your computer or tablet with The 2022 Deeply Practical Project & Quality Management Exam Prep Bundle. For a limited time, this bundle is on sale for just $34.99 so each course costs you less than $4.

