Become an SEO master in four weeks with this free course

SEO - or, Search Engine Optimization - is one of the most valuable skills you can have today, no matter your profession, or industry. It’s the key to new customers discovering your business online, and at the same time, opening up your services to a literally global audience. When you master it, the sky’s the limit, both professionally and personally.

Not only is it great that you can learn these universal skills at your own pace, from home, with online SEO courses, but today we’ve found this top-rated Learn the Basics of SEO 4-Week Course, usually $199, on sale totally free.

In just four weeks, this all-encompassing course will leave you with a strong foundation of SEO knowledge, covering all the basics over eight hours of learning. Then, you’ll learn how to apply these skills to an overall marketing strategy to use in the real world.

Highlights of lectures included in this course include understanding all of the key digital marketing channels, including SEO, PPC, social media, affiliate, content, and email, so you can understand which suits your business’ needs best. Then, you’ll also learn how to create paid campaigns for social and search engines and optimize their performance based on analytics, before moving on to more best practices.

Whether you are looking to generate brand awareness for your company or your personal brand, or want to land an exciting new role working in digital marketing, everything included in this masterclass will give you a solid understanding on which to build your expertise and kickstart your SEO mastery.

It’s all taught by Upskillist, one of the world’s leading elearning institutions, which specializes in empowering students to follow their chosen career path with learning which is flexible and affordable… and it doesn’t get much more affordable than this particular deal. The course also comes extremely highly rated, with an excellent 5 out of 5-star rating from previous students.

Take the first step to becoming an SEO master today with this FREE: Learn the Basics of SEO 4-Week Course, on sale for free right now (regular price $199).

