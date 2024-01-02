Save money with these exclusive Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSATDeals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You all know we love a good deal, and nothing is better than sharing them with you! Get ready for some items that will warm your heart, keep you cozy and be super useful around the house.

This might be one of our favorite items we’ve ever offered! At first glance, this is a beautifully presented book, but open the cover and a 20 minute video will play with cherished memories, including photos and videos of your friends and family.

Upload is easy and the book comes preloaded with those images. The hardest part will be choosing where to display this timeless keepsake! This is great for any parent, grandparent or newlywed. Truly anyone who enjoys looking back on good times.

You may have seen this Heirloom Customizeable Video Gift Book for as much as $69 -- but with this exclusive Insider Deal, with a huge discount of 57% - you can get one for just $29.99.

Get ready to glow out camping, on the trail and in your home with this set of four lights from SecureBright. Just pop open the lantern and it’s ready to go! In addition to the lantern’s main light, it also has an LED flashlight and emergency red light.

Plus there’s a magnet on the bottom and hook on top to illuminate under your car, or other hard to see places hands-free. These remain cool to the touch, and you can keep one in the car, one in the camper. --you name it!

You may have seen these for as much as $57, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can score this must-have set of four for only $20 -- a massive discount of 65%.

It’s time to get cozy, and these pajamas are simply perfect. From the elastic waistband to the piping detail, this long-sleeved set with a relaxed fit will make lounging a luxury.

The Born brand can be found at high-end retailers such as Nordstrom and Dillards, and if you’ve tried their famously comfy shoes, you know that they’re experts at crafting cozy pieces. Take that quality from your toes, up to your torso and get this set while supplies last.

You may have seen this set for as much as $98, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can score a set for $24.99 -- a massive 75% off.

These mini refrigerators are the trending thing to have in cosmetics right now. They keep your skincare and beauty products organized, fresh and cool. But it is a fridge after all, so feel free to add some snacks! This holds up to 6 soda cans.

With a clean white design and gold finishes, this compact fridge will look great in your room, bathroom and even office! You may have seen this fridge for as much as $50, but with this Insider Deal, you can get one for $19.99 -- a major discount of 60%.

Now, ladies, listen up! We’ve got a pack of six super soft, winter-ready leggings at an incredible deal price. Consider your winter wardrobe complete, compliments of this deal! These leggings are the perfect base layer to wear under your jeans, a dress or even a long shirt.

We like to say they’re the thickest, comfiest tights you’ve ever felt. The fleece lining keeps you warmer during these cooler months and the active stretch allows for a full range of motion and flexibility. And you can pick from a multi-color pack or classic all black.

You may have seen these leggings for as much as $46, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you get a six-pack for $19.99 - a huge savings of 57%. Stock up while you can!

To get shopping, just tap or click the link here, or head over to MorningSave.com, and look for the Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Happy shopping and happy saving!