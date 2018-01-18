South San ISD conservator removed, no longer necessary, TEA official says

SAN ANTONIO - A conservator appointed to South San Antonio School District in February 2016 has been removed, the Texas Education Agency's deputy commissioner of governance, A.J. Crabill, announced Wednesday.

Judy Castleberry was appointed as the conservator after the district "failed to follow its corrective action plan following previous findings of non-compliance," Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said.

A final report from a special accreditation investigation in November 2015 identified multiple non-compliance issues relating to the district's failure to establish and gain effective management control over its finances and operations. In response, the TEA issued a Corrective Action Plan to address the concerns.

Crabill said the district then failed to comply with the provisions of the CAP and continued to demonstrate an inability to work collaboratively with its executive administration.

Castleberry was then appointed to offer guidance, attend board meetings, including an executive session, and direct the board as necessary.

Crabill said there have been changes in the board composition since then, and that new members to the team are getting continued training and support.

Castleberry was removed Wednesday, effective immediately.

"The purposes for which the conservator was appointed have been effectuated (and) the appointment of the conservator is no longer necessary," Crabill said.

