University of the Incarnate Word receives largest endowed scholarship in its history

SAN ANTONIO - Local couple Carlos and Malú Alvarez have donated $1 million to the University of the Incarnate Word for student scholarships to help high-performing, under-resourced students have equal opportunities.



The donation is the largest in the history of the university and is expected to help 10 students over the course of four years.

The Alvarez Scholarship allows students to get the most out of their college experience and prepare for life after graduation by providing opportunities such as studying abroad programs, undergraduate and faculty research leading to presentations at conferences and meetings, professional internships, service learning and preparation for graduation and professional school, including guidance in applying for prestigious fellowships and scholarships.



To be eligible for consideration to receive the Alvarez Scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

The recipient must be enrolled in the traditional undergraduate program at the University of the Incarnate Word.

The recipient must demonstrate significant academic talent and the potential for future success but lack the financial resources to take full advantage of the "keys to excellence" opportunities proven to promote post-graduate success.

The recipient shall be eligible for additional years of support, up to four years total, if he/she continues full-time at UIW, is academically successful and meets all the conditions set forth as requirements for the scholarship.

The recipient shall meet standards for greatest need as determined by the UIW Office of Financial Assistance.

UIW students from all disciplines are eligible, but particular emphasis will be placed on students majoring in math and science, as well as students planning careers in public service.



For more information on UIW scholarships, contact the Office of Financial Aid at (210)829-6008 or by email at: finaid@uiwtx.edu.

