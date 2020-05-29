'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Just Found Out He Has a Daughter From an Affair

Phil Robertson is opening up about major family news.

During the latest episode of his Unashamed podcast, the Duck Dynasty star revealed that he had an affair back in the '70s, and just recently discovered he has a 45-year-old daughter named Phyliss.

Robertson was joined on the podcast by his four other children, sons Al, Jase, Jep and Willie, whom he shares with his wife, Kay, who goes by Miss Kay. Al said the family first learned about Phyliss after she wrote him and his brother Jase a letter claiming to be their sister.

"Basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad," Al explained, saying they at first "dismissed" her claims. "Well, once we get into that and start looking at it a little more deeply, I'm like, 'Oh woah, woah... there might be something to this.'"

"We had to pursue it," he continued. "I started thinking, there's a 45-year-old woman out there who doesn't know who her dad is, and she's looking. And I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad."

Al said after plenty of thought, he decided to approach his parents about the letter. Phil agreed to take a DNA test, which Al revealed was a "99.9 percent match." After discovering the results Phil requested that they "bring her on down" so they could all meet.

Phil then revealed that the family did, indeed, meet Phyliss. He said Duck Dynasty fans will meet her soon enough, too, as they plan to have her on the podcast as a special guest.

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil said. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. So finally, after all those years, we come together."

Jep chimed in, sharing that he was actually super "excited" to find out about Phyliss because he always wanted a sister growing up.

"It was super awesome," he exclaimed. "It was like a dream come true."

