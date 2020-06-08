Joe Biden Meets With George Floyd's Family in Houston

Joe Biden privately met with George Floyd's family in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump confirmed the meetup via Twitter, posting a photo of himself posing with the Democratic presidential nominee, along with Rev. Al Sharpton and Congressman Cedric Richmond. Floyd's uncle, Roger, was also pictured.

"Listening to one another is what will begin to heal America," Crump tweeted. "That's just what VP @JoeBiden did with the family of #GeorgeFloyd – for more than an hour."

"He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe," Crump added. "That compassion meant the world to this grieving family."

Following the meeting, which took place as hundreds of others paid tribute to Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church, Biden took to his own Twitter to encourage Americans to take action and vote.

"These disparities have plagued our nation for far too long. It's time we rebuild our country upon more just and equal foundations -- and finally close race-based wealth and income gaps," he wrote in a series of tweets. "American history isn't a fairytale with a guaranteed happy ending. But we have the power to write the future we want for this nation. Don't let anyone tell you differently."

American history isn’t a fairytale with a guaranteed happy ending. But we have the power to write the future we want for this nation.



Don't let anyone tell you differently. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 8, 2020

A private funeral will be held for Floyd on Tuesday in Houston. In addition to meeting with his family, Biden also recorded a special video message that will play during the service.

ET recently spoke with Kevin Hart and Tyrese Gibson, who attended Floyd's first memorial service in Minneapolis last Thursday. Hart said his presence at the memorial was about "standing with the family."

"[It's] just literally letting them know that they're not alone. We now have a job to do, which is elevate our voices, use our platforms and really push the initiative for change," he shared. "So for me, it was a no-brainer just to come. More importantly, when you just look at what's going on globally, you look at the many different voices that are now being used and people are lying to themselves."

"You make it a point to be a part of a mission that's for good, and I think that right now it's not only time for change, but I think that it's happening," he added. "There's a positive in every negative, and I think there's gonna be an amazing positive coming out of this."

RELATED CONTENT:

George Floyd Memorial Services Continue in Houston

Jennifer Aniston Donates Nearly $1 Million to Racial Justice Charities

Beyoncé Hopes for 'Real Change' In Moving Commencement Speech