Carly Pearce Files for Divorce From Michael Ray After Less Than 1 Year of Marriage

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are going their separate ways. Pearce filed for divorce from Ray after less than one year of marriage, ET confirms. People was first to report the news.

Pearce, 30, and Ray, 32, tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, last October. They got engaged in December 2018, just several months after going public with their relationship. Fans started to suspect Pearce and Ray's relationship might be on the rocks after her June 20th Instagram post. Pearce wasn't wearing her wedding band, and hadn't posted a photo with Ray in months.

In an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura on March 30, Pearce and Ray Zoomed in from separate locations. He was visiting his dad, while she was visiting her mom, but they said they would meet up together shortly.

The couple also gushed about having the opportunity to spend quality time together amid the coronavirus pandemic, as their musician lifestyles often keep them on the road.

"What's been really helpful is we both are in the same industry," Ray shared. "This is one of the many times with that that is a really good thing. We can both understand it. We both are really taking the time to lean on each other during this time and understand just our situations, you know? And I think that's really helpful when I can go to her. She can go to me."

The pair said quarantining was making their marriage stronger.

"We both did one hundred and thirty some shows last year," Ray explains. "If I was off, I was flying to her, she'd fly to me...so you're forced to learn each other... I joked the other day, I was telling my dad it's kind of like we're starting a whole new relationship again where I'm like 'Hey what's your favorite color? Oh what do you like to eat' All the silly first questions."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray on How Quarantine Is Making Their Marriage Stronger (Exclusive)

Country Stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Enjoy Tropical Honeymoon: See the Exclusive Pics!

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Get Married in Nashville