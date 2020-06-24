Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Are Previewing 'To All the Boys 3' for a Good Cause

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are giving fans a sneak peek at the third film in the To All the Boys series -- for a good cause! The co-stars reunited via an Instagram chat on Tuesday to announce that they will be hosting a livestreamed table read on YouTube on June 30, with proceeds benefiting several organizations dedicated to combating racial injustice. The pair will be reading scenes from 2019's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, as well as previewing a scene from the upcoming third installment, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

"Lana and I love each other very, very much," Centineo said as the co-stars reminisced about the time they've spent together filming the three To All the Boys movies. (Always and Forever was shot back-to-back with P.S. I Still Love You, so the pair are fully wrapped when it comes to their onscreen relationship.) "We also share this weird thing that makes us want to do more than just act."

The goal for the event -- which is being hosted by Centineo's organization, Favored Nations -- is to get 5,000 fans to make a donation of any size. Funds will be distributed to groups dedicated to fighting racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and more.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with @favorednations in the fight against racial injustice and inequality in our country," Condor shared on Instagram. "⁣⁣Together, let's learn more about systemic racism and how we can create change.⁣⁣"

Fans can RSVP for the event and donate at favorednations.org/idk.

