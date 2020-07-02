Shanna Moakler Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Shanna Moakler has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Playmate revealed her test results with her followers in a series of videos posted on her Instagram story on Thursday.

"I got my test results back yesterday and I am indeed COVID positive. They think I'm in around day seven," Moakler -- who had previously shared that she had been "really sick the last four, five days" -- explained. "I've had different symptoms from fever, chills, coughing," she continued, adding that she's just mostly exhausted.

Moakler also shared that she has a great doctor and nutritionist who have been helping her "boost her immune system" and help her "fight this."

"I just know a bunch of you guys have been sending me such sweet messages and I have a really great support team of friends and family who are keeping my spirits up," she noted, adding, "Otherwise I am in full rest mode."

Moakler also tells ET that she's on day nine "of COVID." "My doctor feels that I'm kind of at the halfway mark. I'm actually feeling the best today than I've felt in a while, and I think my fever broke, so that is comforting."

"I'm not gonna lie, I cried," she says of finding out she tested positive. "My doctor was very comforting and said to me, 'You know, if it wasn't a COVID year and you felt like this, would you be scared?' and I said, 'No, I've been sick like this before.' And he goes, 'Exactly.' He's like, 'You're young, you're healthy, you're going to be OK.' But I think with all the media and the press, the fear of just hearing you're positive is scary."

As for the advice she gives to others who maybe aren't taking COVID-19, or the suggested precautions against it, seriously? "It's definitely very real. I would stay home as much as possible. I would wear a mask at any point in time you have to leave the house." she says. "Continue to wash your hands and be diligent about protecting yourself. One of the biggest things for me that was very scary when I got it was that I was in contact with a lot of people, and the thought that I infected anybody else was very upsetting. I was very concerned that I could've put someone else's life in danger. So please take this very seriously. It is not fun and it affects everybody very differently."

For now, Moakler is isolating and staying away from other people, including her children. "I have to quarantine at home alone," she notes. "I can FaceTime with them. Clearly they all are getting tested as well, but you know, I think people forget that if you do get this, you're not allowed to be around anybody. You have to be alone, and being sick alone is never fun."

Moakler joins a long list of celebrities and famous faces who have tested positive for the flu-like virus. Many, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Chris Cuomo and his family, have successfully recovered.

See who else has tested positive in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONY's Ramona Singer & Daughter Test Positive for COVID Antibodies

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 Following Adria Tour Events

D.L. Hughley Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Collapsing Onstage