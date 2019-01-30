2019 NIOSA medal unveiled; for sale starting Wednesday

For Fiesta medal aficionados, the NIOSA Fiesta medal is one of the must-gets each year.
On Wednesday, officials with A Night in Old San Antonio and the San Antonio Conservation Society unveiled this year's medal. Collectors can now purchase them for $12 each.
There are four ways to buy this year's NIOSA medal.
- They are available on the NIOSA website.
- They can be purchased at the NIOSA office at 227 S. Presa weekdays through April 12.
- From March 1 through April 19, people can buy them at the building behind the San Antonio Conservation Society office at 107 King William, weekdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- The medals will be available during NIOSA, April 23-26, at souvenir booths.
NIOSA is a four-night festival in La Villita sponsored by and benefiting the San Antonio Conservation Society. More than 85,000 people attend the event each year.
