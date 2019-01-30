2019 NIOSA medal unveiled; for sale starting Wednesday

For Fiesta medal aficionados, the NIOSA Fiesta medal is one of the must-gets each year.

On Wednesday, officials with A Night in Old San Antonio and the San Antonio Conservation Society unveiled this year's medal. Collectors can now purchase them for $12 each.

There are four ways to buy this year's NIOSA medal.

They are available on the NIOSA website.

They can be purchased at the NIOSA office at 227 S. Presa weekdays through April 12.

From March 1 through April 19, people can buy them at the building behind the San Antonio Conservation Society office at 107 King William, weekdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The medals will be available during NIOSA, April 23-26, at souvenir booths.

NIOSA is a four-night festival in La Villita sponsored by and benefiting the San Antonio Conservation Society. More than 85,000 people attend the event each year.

