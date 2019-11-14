Chris Perez launches custom hot sauce

In the “Selena” movie there was a scene between Selena and Chris Perez as they went on a pizza date.

Perez takes out a bottle of hot sauce from a holster and pours it all over his pizza. That endearing scene has inspired Perez to launch his own custom bottles of hot sauce.

“Perez Pepper Sauce” will be available online at CaJohns.com.

The sauce features a lion as the logo. Perez wrote an explanation of the logo on social media about how the lion represents the king of the jungle, and maybe one day the hot sauce will be the king of hot sauce.

Perez and partner John Gomez worked with CaJohns Fiery Foods to develop a blend of premium peppers, spices, and ingredients to develop a balance of flavor and fire.

“Even though ‘Perez Pepper Sauce’ will just be one offering for now, as the business expands, the aim for Tongues Ablaza LLC is to be a one-stop-shop for different kinds of hot sauces, BBQ sauces, salsas, rubs and snacks with a distinctive and unique taste,” Perez said.

Perez will be at Trader’s Village Saturday to sell bottles of his new sauce, meet with fans and sign autographs.