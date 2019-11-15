62ºF

You could get paid $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

How hard could it be?

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

If you love Christmas movies, this company has the ultimate challenge for you, and it pays big.

CenturyLink said it will pay one person $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. It’s that easy.

Grab your fuzzy socks, a cup of hot cocoa and get ready to binge-watch.

The perfect candidate should be a U.S. resident over 18 years old who loves Christmas and is social media savvy, according to the cable company.

You will need to have a lot of opinions to share on each movie as you’ll be expected to post to social media each time you turn on a flick. You must use the hashtag #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob in each post and complete the job by Dec. 25.

If you win, CenturyLink will give you a Hallmark binge-watching package that includes a streaming service subscription, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree and all the Hallmark swag you could ever want. Oh, and $1,000 once completed.

How hard could watching G-rated rom-coms and too-close-to-home family dramas be?

If you think this is your dream job, click here to fill out an application.

