‘A Quiet Place’: Emily Blunt Takes a Bold Step in Chilling Teaser for ‘Part II’

A Quiet Place is set to return with Part II in March 2020. And now fans are getting a first look at the anticipated sequel to the hit horror film about a family forced to live in silence after a mysterious alien species invades Earth.

Following the deadly events that ravaged their home, the surviving Abbott family -- played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe -- must now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture beyond any place they know, the Abbotts quickly realize that the creatures are not the only threats out there.

In the chilling first teaser, the family reaches the end of the sandy path they used to silently navigate the woods and avoid detection. Then, to much dread, Evelyn (Blunt) steps off the path into the crunchy leaves before her. While the clip is very brief, it does come with a very exciting announcement: “Trailer coming New Year’s Day.”

#AQuietPlace Part II. Trailer coming New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/Yeadklq8tZ — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) December 18, 2019

Until then, little details are known about the sequel, which is yet again written and directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, who also starred in the first film. At the beginning of the year, the actress told ET that the actor-turned-director was hard at work on a follow-up to the hit film that earned Blunt a Screen Actors Guild Award. “He’s writing, so he’s in that sort of vortex, and then I’m sure I'll read stuff eventually,” she said at the time before revealing: “I know the basics.”

In addition to Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe, the sequel welcomes Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou to the cast. Atlanta breakout star Brian Tyree Henry was originally cast in the film, but had to exit over scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, he was replaced by Hounsou.

Before departing the project, the 37-year-old actor opened up about the sequel in an interview with The Observer. “We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones,” he said. “And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened.”

Henry added, “I think you’re just going to see another side of it… more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

In the meantime, the teaser is the first official announcement about the sequel, since Krasinski revealed that it was set to hit theaters on Mar. 15, 2020. In a tweet posted in February, he simply wrote, “...time to go back,” alongside an iconic image of the dangling red lights the family used to warn each other of an attack.

After production finished filming over the summer, Krasinski also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set. In a caption to a sweet photo of him and his wife on set, he wrote: “Well… that's a wrap on #PartII.”

