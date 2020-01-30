Tarek El Moussa and Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Move in Together

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have taken the next step in their relationship.

The couple has been "living together for a while now," El Moussa revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. The news comes about six months after they started dating. The Flip or Flop star confirmed his relationship with Young last August.

"Not sure if I’ve told you this but @heatherraeyoung and I have been living together for a while now! It’s really fun because we live in two different places! Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood!" El Moussa wrote alongside a photo of him and Young relaxing in their kitchen.

"For me...West Hollywood is a big change!! You would think it was similar to Orange County but I’m telling you it’s a different world!" he added.

El Moussa concluded his post, "The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day❤️❤️❤️. The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! I’m one lucky dude!!!"

In her own Instagram post, Young opened up how much El Moussa means to her and appreciating her loved ones in the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

"The whole world was shook up this past weekend with such tragic heartbreaking news. It makes you take a step back and put things into perspective," she wrote. "Love deeply, hug tighter and say I love you more. You never know what can happen, don’t take things or people for granted."



"I love you @therealtarekelmoussa ❤️," Young added.

El Moussa introduced Young to his kids last summer, and during a September interview with ET, he opened up about how he first introduced the Selling Sunset star to his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

"It all worked out great. I kind of threw that at them last minute," he shared. "I didn't tell [Christina] much. I was like, 'Hey, you're going to meet my friend' and 'Hey, you're going to meet my ex-wife.' I threw them together in the same room. Next thing I knew they were talking about vegan food and running, so it worked out great."

See more in the video below.

