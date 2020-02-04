Kate Spade New York Is Having a Surprise Sale -- Up to 75% Off Bags, Shoes and More

Kate Spade New York is having a Surprise Sale!

The beloved fashion brand, known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic spade logo, is giving fans a major shopping opportunity with savings up to 75 percent off across categories, including free ground shipping on orders more than $99 to the U.S. and Canada.

Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Additional deals include special bundles that let you save an extra 25 percent off on select bag and jewelry sets. Speaking of jewelry, select boxes of baubles are 15 percent off through Feb. 6.

Score massive discounts on the brand's bestselling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more, before the Surprise Sale ends on Feb. 10 at 11:59pm PST. Note that all sales are final, but we have a feeling you won't regret a thing.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

