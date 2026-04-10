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Local News

Kendall County driver sentenced to 18 years in crashed that killed 3 on State Highway 46

Officials push for safety changes along the state highway

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A deadly head-on crash that killed three members of a family on State Highway 46 continues to weigh heavily on their loved ones as the driver responsible begins serving his prison sentence.

“That devastating night haunts us forever,” Ronnie Torres, a family member, said.

Roger Waid, his wife, Patricia and their 14-year-old daughter, Blake, were killed on Oct. 29, 2024, in Kendall County.

Authorities said 60-year-old Carl Galm was driving approximately 93 miles per hour in a Ford F-250 when he attempted to pass a line of vehicles in a non-passing zone and collided with the Waid’s Toyota Corolla.

Galm pleaded guilty in Kendall County court. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison on each charge with each sentence running concurrently. Per Texas law, the judge could not stack the charges.

Family members said they are relieved he has begun serving his sentence but remain dissatisfied with the length of time.

“No term will bring them back,” Andrew Saenz said.

The Waid family said the crash also highlights ongoing safety concerns along State Highway 46, which they described as a dangerous stretch of road. In the past decade, 13 lives have been lost along the corridor.

Officials have acknowledged concerns about the roadway’s design and safety. Kendall County leaders are asking the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to implement upgrades, including the addition of a center median.

“This accident happened nearly a year and a half ago, and since then we’ve had subsequent deaths,” Saenz said. “It’s a dangerous stretch of road.”

As they await potential changes, the family said they are focused on healing and remembering their loved ones.

“What gives us peace is that Roger, Pat and Blake are with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Torres said.

Galm is eligible for parole after serving half his prison sentence.

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