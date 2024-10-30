3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on state highway in Kendall County, DPS says

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Kendall County, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported to have occurred in the 500 block of State Highway 46 West shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a Facebook post from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the statement, a Ford F-250 was traveling west when it collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital in San Antonio. All three occupants in the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

DPS did not provide additional information on the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the roadway was shut down for several hours; however, an update on the initial Facebook post said it had opened back up.

Deputies and DPS were expected to return to the scene on Wednesday morning to continue investigating, the post said.