ET's Rachel Smith, Shania Twain and More Don Red on the Runway for a Good Cause

Celebs turned out in full force to support a worthy cause. ET's Rachel Smith was among those who walked in the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 fashion show in New York City on Wednesday, joining celebs including Shania Twain, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Paris Hilton and more.

The annual event, which was hosted by Tamron Hall this year, shines a light on heart disease in women by having celebs don a red gown for a fashion show.

When it was Smith's turn to take to the runway, she strutted to Entertainment Tonight's theme song in a sleek Oliver Tolentino gown alongside King, a wire fox terrier who was the 2019 winner of the Westminster Dog Show.

"Tonight is about fun, it's about charity... raising awareness and celebrating with these beautiful women," Smith told ET ahead of the show. "Luckily, to calm my nerves this evening, I've got King, my sidekick, walking with me."

With all of the star power at this year's event, Smith was most excited to meet Twain, who closed out the show with an epic performance of four of her songs.

"I love me some country music. 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' has been an anthem for so many of us," Smith said. "... I cannot wait to have my moment with her, because I have been a die-hard fan since I was a little girl, and tonight I get to walk a runway with her."

Meghan Trainor, who opened the show with a performance of her new songs "Blink" and "Me Too," also gushed about Twain to ET.

"I mean it feels so legendary and crazy because also Shania Twain is here. I love her," Trainor said. "We keep running into each other and I saw her backstage. I was like, 'Shania! What’s up?!' My life is bizarre."

When ET spoke to Twain herself, the singer shared that she was just excited to be there to support women.

"I'm out there championing other women, encouraging strength and just self-awareness, heart awareness, heart health awareness," she said. "So it's a cause and it's also a coming together of a community of women."

"This is an honor for me, and there's so many incredible women here tonight from all walks of life, beauty inside and out, and I think that you'll see tonight that this group of people represents that very completely," Twain added. "So again, it's fun to have the pageantry, but it is everything to have the inner coming together and unity that a night like this brings."

ET also spoke to Susan Lucci at this year's event. Watch the video below to see what she had to say.

