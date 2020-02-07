Selena Gomez Is Perfection in Peach Dress and Coral Lip at LA Event

Selena Gomez is turning heads!

The "Look at Her Now" singer was pure perfection at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Thursday. Gomez, 27, arrived to the event wearing a light peach strapless dress with winged sleeves. She paired the ensemble with light gold platform heels.

Her brunette locks were up in a messy updo with whispy bangs. She completed her beauty look with brown eye shadow and a coral lip. Gomez was on hand to support her entire glam squad at the event.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

After posing for solo pics, Gomez snapped photos with her stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Marissa Marino. The former Disney Channel star has been working with them for many years.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Once inside the event, Vanngo posted a video of Gomez on his Instagram Story of her slouched and attempting to drink her drink.

"Why are you sitting like that?" he asks, with Gomez replying, "Because I can't move my arms."

This week, the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress announced that she is launching her very own makeup line this summer. The brand is called Rare Beauty. The news comes less than a month after Gomez released her third album, also titled Rare.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" she captioned a behind-the-scenes video from the planning process. "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait."

See more of Gomez's best red carpet moments in the gallery below.

