Penn Badgley's Wife Domino Kirke Reveals She's Pregnant After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together. On Monday, Kirke took to Instagram to share the happy news, while also revealing that her pregnancy came after she'd suffered two miscarriages in a row.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is [a] whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," she wrote alongside a pic of her baby bump. "As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," Kirke added of her son, 10-year-old Cassius, who she shares with her ex, Morgan O'Kane. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Kirke, 36, concluded her post by writing, "You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

This will be Badgley's first child.

Back in December, the 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to praise Kirke, who he began dating in 2014 and tied the knot with in 2017, on her birthday.

"A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious," he wrote. "You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA."

"In pictures as a very young child, you exude it -- a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy," he added. "I’m really glad we’re married."

