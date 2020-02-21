Best Dressed at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro: Natti Natasha, Ricky Martin and More

The stars at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 did not disappoint when it came to their outfits!

The biggest names in Latin music reunited at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday to celebrate another year of great songs and artists – and they did so in the best looks. While a handful of ladies rocked stylish ensembles, it was the gentlemen of the night that took risks with pops of colors and trendy looks.

Natti Natasha rocked an edgy pleather look. The singer wowed in a black dress with a hip-high slit and a belt around her waist, but it was her accessories that took the outfit to the next level. Natti held onto a boom box-shaped bedazzled purse, wore geometric sunglasses, a sheer beanie, diamond chain necklace and gold hoop earrings.

Ricky Martin brought his signature swag and style to the pink carpet. The singer opted for a white suit with a watercolor blue shirt and brown dress shoes that featured a neon orange bottom.

Becky Gshimmered and shined in a silver sequin mini dress that featured oversized sleeves.

J Balvin looked dapper in a black suit with a burnt orange lapel. He added a silver dangling pin to complete the look.

Jhay Cortez was a ray of sunshine in a bright, pastel suit, sans shirt. He accessorized with white shoes and matching yellow sunglasses.

A true beauty, Thalía looked elegant in a sheer, beaded, draping gown. She showed some skin with her thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder sleeve.

Also bringing a bit of color to the event was producer Tainy. He opted for a red suit, no shirt, chain necklace and black cross-body bag.

Alejandra Espinoza was a vision in a light blue, ethereal, off-the-shoulder dress with crystals all over. The actress, who was also one of the hosts of the night, wore a handful of rings and opted for sky blue single-strap heels.

