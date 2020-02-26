Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and More Celebs Really Want You to Vote: Watch

Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and many more are rallying together to get people to vote.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, March 3, W Magazine shared a black-and-white PSA filled with a slew of Hollywood A-listers urging people to go and register to vote in the upcoming election. In the clip, many of the stars state they will vote because they believe in change and to "register to vote and be heard."



Laura Dern, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, Shia LaBeouf, Willem Dafoe, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde and Awkwafina, as well as many others share their thoughts.

The video ends with a call-to-action for people to visit www.vote.gov.

Just last month, Taylor Swift dropped a new song, "Only the Young," with a political message. In her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the 30-year-old singer shares the inspiration for the song, which came after she publicly declared her political stance in the 2018 midterm elections, speaking out against Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.

In her doc, she also shared why it was important to speak out politically despite some objections from her team and family.

"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions," she shares. "My dad is terrified of threats against my safety and my life, and he has to see how many stalkers we deal with on a daily basis, and know that [I’m] his kid. It’s where he comes from."

