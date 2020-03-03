San Antonio couple featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after NYC engagement

A San Antonio couple got some love on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after getting engaged in Central Park this week.

Colton Kriss-Baker proposed to his girlfriend, Kelsey, on Monday.

On Tuesday, the couple attended the show and was interviewed by hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa asked Kelsey if she was surprised when Kriss-Baker got down on one knee.

“Well, it’s been five years..." the 23-year-old answered, insinuating that she wasn’t completely caught off guard.

You can watch the segment below.

There’s a second video of Ripa and Seacrest with the couple on the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Facebook page. Scroll down to watch that video.