Ariana Grande Dating Luxury Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Looks like Ariana Grande has found a new romance!

The 26-year-old singer is dating Los Angeles luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, multiple outlets report.

According to People, they have been privately dating for approximately two months, as Grande didn't want another public relationship. Gomez appears to be the same man Grande was seen kissing at a bar in Northridge, California, back in February, in a video obtained by TMZ.

The news comes shortly after Grande's fans noticed the mystery man in pics and videos the singer shared via Instagram Stories. It appears the two have been quarantining together to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. (Another clue they're the real deal: Grande already follows him on Instagram!)

Prior to meeting Gomez, Grande was last romantically linked to Social House singer Mikey Foster, following her highly publicized relationship with Pete Davidson. Grande was briefly engaged to the SNL star, but the two ended up calling it quits in 2018.

Davidson hasn't been shy about bringing up Grande's name in various interviews following their split, however. He opened up about how he knew they were over for good, for example, while speaking to Charlamagne Tha God last month.

Davidson said at the time that the tragic death of Mac Miller (whom Grande dated before him) definitely played a part in ending their engagement. The rapper died in September 2018 from an accidental overdose.

"I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here,'" Davidson recalled, of how he supported Grande as she mourned her ex-boyfriend. "I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.'"

"I pretty much knew it was around over after that," he continued. "That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that s**t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s**t out of him, and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f**ked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends."

Hear more in the video.

